iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Madonsela not interested in top job in the land

Thuli Madonsela says she would like to see a female at the helm but a female president should not only be a figurehead.

Key points from Trump interview

What will the new FLOTUS wear at events?

Melania Trump faces a new kind of fashion police designers refusing to dress her because of her husband's politics.

In cars, do Americans care about looks?

The Detroit auto show is full of the latest car offerings. But can you tell one from another?

Hot chili peppers could benefit life expectancy

New research suggests that as well as giving a hit of heat to your food, chili peppers could also help you live longer.

Germany defends car industry after Trump assault

German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel warned Donald Trump not to slap punitive tariffs on imports from carmakers.

China increasingly turning to robot labour

China is increasingly turning to robot labour as its population ages and the workforce becomes smaller.

What to know about India's air industry

India has the world's fastest growing passenger airline industry: here are some facts and figures you should know...

'Hollywood bullied Trump' - Zoe Saldana

'Guardians of the Galaxy' actress Zoe Saldana has spoken out against Hollywood for bullying Donald Trump.

Botha to leave Bulls for Ulster

Loose forward Arno Botha will leave the Bulls at the end of the 2017 Super Rugby season.

Watch: Why you should be careful at Kruger loos

A new video uploaded by Kruger Sightings shows you just why you should always be on your guard in wildlife reserves...
by Megan Ellis

The most watched videos of 2016

Google has released the list of the most watched videos on YouTube for 2016 - both for South Africa and globally
by Megan Ellis

Watch: The most epic animal chase scene

A scene from BBC's Planet Earth II documentary has gone viral, being hailed as one of the best chase sequences ever.
by Megan Ellis

Thuli Madonsela says she would like to see a female at the helm but a female president should not only be a figurehead.

Mozambique will miss $60 million interest payment as economic crisis worsens

Loose forward Arno Botha will leave the Bulls at the end of the 2017 Super Rugby season.

