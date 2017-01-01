iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Trump administration appeals travel ban block

The US Justice Department appealed a temporary block of Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim countries.

Stormers have Lions on their mind

Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck is excited to see how much his team have progressed when they face the Lions on Saturday.

Why women prefer to shop online

Do you know why women prefer to shop online? Take a look at what reasons they have for that.

Watch: 'Fifty Shades Darker' finger scene

'Fifty Shades Darker' is almost here, and a sexual clip in an elevator full of people has hit the net. Watch it here...[VIDEO]

H&M reveals teasers of The Weeknd collaboration

Swedish retailer H&M has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated fashion collection with R&B/pop singer The Weeknd.

VW patriarch says ex-CEO knew about dieselgate

Volkswagen's former supervisory board chief says that the ex-CEO knew about "dieselgate" well before the scandal broke.

Apple to have iPhones made in India

Tech giant and fan favourite Apple could start manufacturing iPhones in India within a few months, according to a report.

Snapshots from around the world

AFP takes us around the world in nine images captured by their best photographers.

Schwarzenegger fires back at Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger has fired back at Donald Trump after the latter blasted the 'Terminator' star. Here's what Arnie said...

Jesus saves Man City

Gabriel Jesus scored two goals including an injury-time winner as Manchester City recorded a dramatic victory over struggling Swansea City.

Watch: Lion cub doesn't know how to share

While there's a hierarchy when it comes to eating in a lion pride, no one seems to have informed the feisty cub in this video.
by Megan Ellis

Cape Town drone video wows viewers

A new drone video of Cape Town is trending online, showing off the city's well-documented beauty.
by Megan Ellis

Watch: Why you should be careful at park loos

A new video uploaded by Kruger Sightings shows you just why you should always be on your guard in wildlife reserves...
by Megan Ellis

Zwane: Trapped miners our primary concern

Mosebenzi Zwane has, through a statement, told families that he understands their frustration and is working hard to find a solution.

European stocks rise before US jobs data

European stock markets advanced Friday as dealers awaited key US jobs data.

Shift in focus did it for us - Powell

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell said he is super proud of his squad after the BlitzBoks won the Sydney Sevens.

Is Henri Van Breda guilty of murdering his family (as accused)?