iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R13.73   £ R16.92   € R14.46
Oil $56.87   Gold $1 150.90
Istanbul nightclub attack kills 39 in New Year carnage

Istanbul nightclub attack kills 39 in New Year carnage

Thirty-nine people, were killed when a gunman reportedly dressed as Santa Claus stormed an Istanbul nightclub

inside iafrica.com

17 missing, 2 dead in Indonesia boat accident

At least two people have been killed and 17 are missing after a boat caught on fire Sunday

Police hunt for suspects involved in a 2 Oceanview fatal shooting

Police hunt for suspects involved in a 2 Ocean View fatal shooting

Guardiola primes Man City for scrap

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged his team face a battle just to secure a top-four finish.

Lifestyle

Brain wave: using sound to diagnose concussion

Brain wave: using sound to diagnose concussion

Concussion is a common brain injury notoriously difficult to diagnose - until now.

Motoring

Honda has built its 100 millionth car

Honda has built its 100 millionth car

It has taken just 53 years, but Honda has officially built its 100 millionth motorcar.

Cooltech

Discovery may explain why birds have beaks

Discovery may explain why birds have beaks

A discovery by Chinese scientists regarding a specific dinosaur species may help explain why birds have beaks.

Travel

Baby orangutans rescued in Thai police sting

Baby orangutans rescued in Thai police sting

Thai police rescued two baby orangutans in a sting operation.

Entertain

Sony deletes tweets on Britney's fake death

Sony deletes tweets on Britney's fake death

NO, BRITNEY SPEARS IS NOT DEAD! Sony's twitter account was hacked, resulting in a tweet claiming that Britney Spears has died.

Sport

Mourinho salutes Old Trafford faithful

Mourinho salutes Old Trafford faithful

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho saluted the Old Trafford crowd and said they swept his side to a dramatic victory over Middlesbrough.

Trending videos

The most watched videos of 2016

Google has released the list of the most watched videos on YouTube for 2016 - both for South Africa and globally
by Megan Ellis

Watch: The most epic animal chase scene

A scene from BBC's Planet Earth II documentary has gone viral, being hailed as one of the best chase sequences ever.
by Megan Ellis

'Pineapple Apple Pen' video breaks world record

The viral and hilariously stupid 'Pen Pineapple Apple Pen' video has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records...
by Megan Ellis

In Focus Today

Police hunt for suspects involved in a 2 Oceanview fatal shooting

Police are hunting for the suspects involved in two fatal shooting incidents in Ocean View, Cape Town.

Read more ›

Asian stocks fall after Wall Street rally stalls

Hong Kong and Shanghai led an Asian sell-off Friday, as markets followed Wall Street lower and oil prices weakened.

Read more ›

Conte in dreamland over Chelsea form

Antonio Conte says he will "sleep happy" after Chelsea made it to the turn of the year by equalling the Premier League record for consecutive...

Read more ›

Daily Poll

What are you doing for New Years?