iafrica.com Only the good stuff

The US Justice Department appealed a temporary block of Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim countries.
Swedish retailer H&M has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated fashion collection with R&B/pop singer The Weeknd.
Volkswagen's former supervisory board chief says that the ex-CEO knew about "dieselgate" well before the scandal broke.
Tech giant and fan favourite Apple could start manufacturing iPhones in India within a few months, according to a report.
AFP takes us around the world in nine images captured by their best photographers.
Arnold Schwarzenegger has fired back at Donald Trump after the latter blasted the 'Terminator' star. Here's what Arnie said...
Gabriel Jesus scored two goals including an injury-time winner as Manchester City recorded a dramatic victory over struggling Swansea City.
Mosebenzi Zwane has, through a statement, told families that he understands their frustration and is working hard to find a solution.
European stock markets advanced Friday as dealers awaited key US jobs data.
Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell said he is super proud of his squad after the BlitzBoks won the Sydney Sevens.
