iafrica.com Only the good stuff

World oil demand growth will slow gradually over the next two decades, British energy giant BP has forecast.
Do you know why women prefer to shop online? Take a look at what reasons they have for that.
The end of Bernie Ecclestone's F1 reign could see it return to being more entertaining, former McLaren chief executive Martin Whitmarsh says.
Seeking solutions for the pressing shortage of human transplant organs, scientists have grown mouse pancreases in rats.
Euromonitor International has released their Top 100 City Destinations Ranking - so how did South African cities fare?
The following are reactions from some of the nominees for the 2017 Oscars.
Looks at the biggest flops of the Africa Cup of Nations so far after the conclusion of the group stage in Gabon.
Unisa has extended its registration period at all its campuses until a strike by workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers'...
Read more ›
Do you know why women prefer to shop online? Take a look at what reasons they have for that.
Read more ›
Looks at the biggest flops of the Africa Cup of Nations so far after the conclusion of the group stage in Gabon.
Read more ›