iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R13.68   £ R16.61   € R14.46
Oil $55.70   Gold $1 179.32
Ipid to investigate JHB jailbreak, drowning

Ipid to investigate JHB jailbreak, drowning

Ipid is expected to investigate how two alleged house robbers managed to escape from custody at the Parkview station on Monday in an incident that led to the death of one of the suspects

inside iafrica.com

Volkswagen to keep Mexico factories

The head of the Volkswagen brand of cars said Sunday his company would continue to manufacture in Mexico.

Cricket: Wiese swaps South Africa for Sussex

David Wiese swaps South Africa for Sussex

Trump slams Arnold Schwarzenegger

Donald Trump has slammed Arnold Schwarzenegger, saying that 'The Apprentice' had better ratings when he was in charge.

Lifestyle

Bangladesh 'Tree Man' sees hope after 16 surgeries

Bangladesh 'Tree Man' sees hope after 16 surgeries

Bangladesh 'Tree Man' sees hope after 16 surgeries

Motoring

Volkswagen to keep Mexico factories

Volkswagen to keep Mexico factories

The head of the Volkswagen brand of cars said Sunday his company would continue to manufacture in Mexico.

Cooltech

Highlights from CES 2017

Highlights from CES 2017

Missed the action at this year's CES? Here are some highlights from the electronics show which ended on Sunday...

Travel

Snake grounds Emirates plane

Snake grounds Emirates plane

An Emirates flight from Muscat to Dubai was cancelled after baggage handlers discovered a snake in the aircraft's cargo hold.

Entertain

Trump: 'Meryl Streep is over-rated'

Trump: 'Meryl Streep is over-rated'

Donald Trump fired back at Meryl Streep, accusing her of being a Hillary Clinton "flunky" and calling her 'over-rated'.

Sport

Cricket: Wiese swaps South Africa for Sussex

Cricket: Wiese swaps South Africa for Sussex

David Wiese swaps South Africa for Sussex

Trending videos

The most watched videos of 2016

Google has released the list of the most watched videos on YouTube for 2016 - both for South Africa and globally
by Megan Ellis

Watch: The most epic animal chase scene

A scene from BBC's Planet Earth II documentary has gone viral, being hailed as one of the best chase sequences ever.
by Megan Ellis

'Pineapple Apple Pen' video breaks world record

The viral and hilariously stupid 'Pen Pineapple Apple Pen' video has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records...
by Megan Ellis

In Focus Today

Ipid to investigate JHB jailbreak, drowning

Ipid is expected to investigate how two alleged house robbers managed to escape from custody at the Parkview station on Monday in an incident that led to...

Read more ›

FNB customer takes frustration to the streets

An angry First National Bank (FNB) customer has decided to take their grievance with the bank to a Johannesburg bridge

Read more ›

Cricket: Wiese swaps South Africa for Sussex

South African all-rounder David Wiese has traded South Africa for England and will be moving overseas shortly

Read more ›

Daily Poll

Will you be watching the Golden Globes tonight?