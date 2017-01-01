iafrica.com Only the good stuff

94 mentally ill patients died after Mahlangu terminated a contract with Life Esidimeni and transferred them to other NGOs.
Kenzo has enlisted Tracee Ellis Ross, Jesse Williams, and Kelsey Lu for its Spring-Summer 2017 ad campaign.
Volkswagen said Tuesday it will pay $1.2 billion to around 78,000 US buyers of its diesel cars over the 'dieselgate' scandal.
In light of Eskom’s announcement that its Ingula plant is now fully operational, let’s take a closer look at how it works
A luxury five-star hotel designed to pay tribute to one of Britain's biggest political heroes, Winston Churchill, has reopened
The next chapter in 'The Ring' film franchise is hitting cinemas, and a jaw-dropping clip shows the villain haunting a plane. [VIDEO]
The bowlers bowled underarm and the batsmen played only sweep shots, otherwise typical of any contest between India and Pakistan.
A task team is undertaking a comprehensive review of the industry, but 1500 workers at Rainbow Chickens’ Hammarsdale plant have already been retrenched.
