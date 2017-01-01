iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R13.29   £ R16.71   € R14.24
Oil $55.31   Gold $1 191.85
BP forecasts slowdown in oil demand growth

BP forecasts slowdown in oil demand growth

World oil demand growth will slow gradually over the next two decades, British energy giant BP has forecast.

inside iafrica.com

Freezing weather kills in Afghanistan

Heavy snowfall and freezing weather has killed 27 children, all under the age of five in a remote district in northern Afghanistan

Babies birthed differently have same microbiome?

A study found no difference in the microbiome of babies aged four to six weeks born by cesarean section or by vaginal delivery.

Watch: Laurence Fishburne as Nelson Mandela

Watch Laurence Fishburne as Nelson Mandela in the 'Madiba' miniseries. [VIDEO]

Lifestyle

Why women prefer to shop online

Why women prefer to shop online

Do you know why women prefer to shop online? Take a look at what reasons they have for that.

Motoring

'Post-Bernie era chance for more entertainment'

'Post-Bernie era chance for more entertainment'

The end of Bernie Ecclestone's F1 reign could see it return to being more entertaining, former McLaren chief executive Martin Whitmarsh says.

Cooltech

Scientists create hybrid organs in rats

Scientists create hybrid organs in rats

Seeking solutions for the pressing shortage of human transplant organs, scientists have grown mouse pancreases in rats.

Travel

Most-visited cities named - where did SA land?

Most-visited cities named - where did SA land?

Euromonitor International has released their Top 100 City Destinations Ranking - so how did South African cities fare?

Entertain

2017 Oscars: the nominees react

2017 Oscars: the nominees react

The following are reactions from some of the nominees for the 2017 Oscars.

Sport

Five flops of the Cup of Nations group phase

Five flops of the Cup of Nations group phase

Looks at the biggest flops of the Africa Cup of Nations so far after the conclusion of the group stage in Gabon.

Trending videos

Watch: Lion cub doesn't know how to share

While there's a hierarchy when it comes to eating in a lion pride, no one seems to have informed the feisty cub in this video.
by Megan Ellis

Cape Town drone video wows viewers

A new drone video of Cape Town is trending online, showing off the city's well-documented beauty.
by Megan Ellis

Watch: Why you should be careful at park loos

A new video uploaded by Kruger Sightings shows you just why you should always be on your guard in wildlife reserves...
by Megan Ellis

In Focus Today

Unisa extends registration amid Nehawu protests

Unisa has extended its registration period at all its campuses until a strike by workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers'...

Read more ›

Why women prefer to shop online

Do you know why women prefer to shop online? Take a look at what reasons they have for that.

Read more ›

Five flops of the Cup of Nations group phase

Looks at the biggest flops of the Africa Cup of Nations so far after the conclusion of the group stage in Gabon.

Read more ›

Daily Poll

Do you think its possible for the Springboks to redeem themselves?