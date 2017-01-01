iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Van Breda murder trial defence team ready to push forward

The 21-year-old is accused of murdering his parents and older brother in their De Zalze Estate home in Stellenbosch in January 2015.

VW patriarch says ex-CEO knew about dieselgate

Volkswagen's former supervisory board chief says that the ex-CEO knew about "dieselgate" well before the scandal broke.

Watch: Britney Spear's nip slip

Britney Spears had quite the wardrobe malfunction when her nipple was exposed during a performance on stage.

Schwarzenegger fires back at Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger has fired back at Donald Trump after the latter blasted the 'Terminator' star. Here's what Arnie said...

H&M reveals teasers of The Weeknd collaboration

Swedish retailer H&M has finally unveiled its highly-anticipated fashion collection with R&B/pop singer The Weeknd.

VW patriarch says ex-CEO knew about dieselgate

Volkswagen's former supervisory board chief says that the ex-CEO knew about "dieselgate" well before the scandal broke.

Apple to have iPhones made in India

Tech giant and fan favourite Apple could start manufacturing iPhones in India within a few months, according to a report.

Snapshots from around the world

AFP takes us around the world in nine images captured by their best photographers.

Schwarzenegger fires back at Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger has fired back at Donald Trump after the latter blasted the 'Terminator' star. Here's what Arnie said...

Broos succeeds in uniting Cameroon

Hugo Broos has overcome numerous obstacles and transformed Cameroon into a team just one match away from winning the AFCON.

Watch: Lion cub doesn't know how to share

While there's a hierarchy when it comes to eating in a lion pride, no one seems to have informed the feisty cub in this video.
by Megan Ellis

Cape Town drone video wows viewers

A new drone video of Cape Town is trending online, showing off the city's well-documented beauty.
by Megan Ellis

Watch: Why you should be careful at park loos

A new video uploaded by Kruger Sightings shows you just why you should always be on your guard in wildlife reserves...
by Megan Ellis

