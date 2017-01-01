iafrica.com Only the good stuff

News of secret recordings as the ANC war room scandal refuses to go away

A report claims recordings of conversations detail intentions to discredit opposition parties in a campaign costing R50 million.

'Sex abuse scandal is a disgrace'

David Beckham labelled the historical sex abuse scandal that has rocked football as a 'disgrace' in an interview on BBC Radio on Sunday.

Three dead in Spain after mountain of clothes falls on them

BlitzBoks smash Fiji in Wellington

South Africa stretched their lead at the top of the Sevens World Series with a commanding victory over Fiji in the Final on Sunday.

New Year’s resolution survival Guide

Fitness trainer, Bauke Hanekom created realistic fitness resolutions for having a good start to your year.

First ever Cape Town Motor Show a 'must see'

The first ever Cape Town Motor Show kicks off at Grand West Casino on Friday morning, and is considered a must see for petrolheads.

Nintendo Switch gets SA price, launch

While many gamers are still trying reach a verdict on the Nintendo Switch, South Africans now have a confirmed date and price.

Ten things you never say to flight attendants

Flights can be unpleasant enough without rude passengers - so SilverDoor has some rules for speaking to flight attendants.

Zuma sends condolences to Lundi's family

President Jacob Zuma has sent his condolences to the family of late gospel singer Lundi Tyamara.

Schweinsteiger scores as United cruise

Cup holders Manchester United enjoyed a comfortable fourth round FA Cup victory against Wigan on Sunday.

Watch: Lion cub doesn't know how to share

While there's a hierarchy when it comes to eating in a lion pride, no one seems to have informed the feisty cub in this video.
by Megan Ellis

Cape Town drone video wows viewers

A new drone video of Cape Town is trending online, showing off the city's well-documented beauty.
by Megan Ellis

Watch: Why you should be careful at park loos

A new video uploaded by Kruger Sightings shows you just why you should always be on your guard in wildlife reserves...
by Megan Ellis

A report claims recordings of conversations detail intentions to discredit opposition parties in a campaign costing R50 million.

Trump's envoy to UN vows to 'show our strength'

US vows to show US Strength in global affairs and delivered blunt warning to opponents of Trump

Federer wins Nadal thriller

Roger Federer was in tears as he won a thrilling Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal to clinch a record-extending 18th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

