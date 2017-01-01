iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R13.59   £ R16.80   € R14.55
Oil $55.53   Gold $1 209.67
'Guptas’ answering affidavit sensational'

'Guptas’ answering affidavit sensational'

National Treasury says the affidavit filed by Oakbay Investments is making “sensational” statements designed to deflect from the real issues.

inside iafrica.com

Watch: 'Power Rangers' trailer 2

The second trailer for the 'Power Rangers' movie has dropped, and we finally see our heroes in action. [VIDEO]

This week's top questions from South Africans

Google SA has revealed the top questions asked by South Africans this past week - and apparently we can't cook.

It means a hell of a lot - Rooney

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's record scorer when he netted his 250th goal for the English giants on Saturday.

Lifestyle

We secretly snoop on our friends' FB accounts

We secretly snoop on our friends' FB accounts

If you think your Facebook account has been hacked then there may be a chance that it was your friend that did it.

Motoring

Rallying: Fan dies after crash

Rallying: Fan dies after crash

The opening special of the Monte Carlo Rally was cancelled Thursday after a spectator was fatally injured in an accident.

Cooltech

This week's top questions from South Africans

This week's top questions from South Africans

Google SA has revealed the top questions asked by South Africans this past week - and apparently we can't cook.

Travel

Watch: Lion cub doesn't know how to share

Watch: Lion cub doesn't know how to share

While there's a hierarchy when it comes to eating in a lion pride, no one seems to have informed the feisty cub in this video.

Entertain

Watch: 'Power Rangers' trailer 2

Watch: 'Power Rangers' trailer 2

The second trailer for the 'Power Rangers' movie has dropped, and we finally see our heroes in action. [VIDEO]

Sport

Carroll fires resurgent Hammers

Carroll fires resurgent Hammers

Andy Carroll scored twice as West Ham added to Middlesbrough's struggles with a win at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Trending videos

Watch: Lion cub doesn't know how to share

While there's a hierarchy when it comes to eating in a lion pride, no one seems to have informed the feisty cub in this video.
by Megan Ellis

Cape Town drone video wows viewers

A new drone video of Cape Town is trending online, showing off the city's well-documented beauty.
by Megan Ellis

Watch: Why you should be careful at park loos

A new video uploaded by Kruger Sightings shows you just why you should always be on your guard in wildlife reserves...
by Megan Ellis

In Focus Today

SAUS threatens to shut down UP

The SAUS has threatened to shut down the of Pretoria University if it continues to demand that letters to explain why they should be allowed to re-register.

Read more ›

European stocks rise before Trump's economic update

European stock markets climbed Friday before Donald Trump's inauguration

Read more ›

Sigurdsson strike stuns Liverpool

Gylfi Sigurdsson’s decisive goal boosted Swansea's hopes of Premier League survival as they inflicted Liverpool’s first home defeat for almost a year.

Read more ›

Daily Poll

Will Trump's administration negatively affect South Africa?