5 People Die In Separate Fires On Christmas Day

Five people died in the Western Cape after fires gutted their homes on Christmas Day.

In Masiphumelele, the bodies of a man and another person burnt beyond recognition were discovered following a blaze early on Wednesday morning. Several structures were also destroyed.

In Siqalo informal settlement, a man also died on Wednesday night after multiple homes were also ravaged.

And in the most recent incident in Lavender Hill late on Wednesday night, another blaze claimed more lives.

The City of Cape Town Fire Services’ Jermaine Carelse said: “The fire crews were confronted by an extremely volatile crowd and police presence was requested. The bodies of two men were discovered while a third suffered 80% burn wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital.”

The cause of the three separate fires was yet to be determined.

