Africa Top10 Lifestyle & Travel News

1The Decade in Afrobeats: Top Artists Share the Moment They Knew African Pop Music Would Take Over the World

African Pop Music


Marking the close of an awesome decade for Afrobeats, a roster of the best talents explains their experience with the genre and how and when they knew it was going to explode.  

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

2Archaeologists Unearth Lost Town from Little-Known Ancient East African Empire

Ancient East African Empire

Near the border with Eritrea, archaeologists have discovered the remains of a basilica dating back to the 4th Century. In addition to providing insights into a powerful former empire, the discovery marks an important record of the early introduction of Christianity in Sub-Saharan Africa.

SOURCE: CNN

3Using Art Activism to Fight Gender-Based Violence   

Art Activism

In response to a history of violence against women in South Africa, Sarah Jayne Fell launched ANON Pop Up Gallery, which aims to promote female artists and shift the way that women are depicted in art.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

4West Africa’s Oral Histories Tell Us a More Complete Story Than Traditional Post-Colonial Narratives

West Africa's Oral Histories

Some recently lauded research speaks to the importance of oral histories in telling the history of Africa. With much of written history produced from the European perspective, it often distorts the truth through a colonial lens and fails to capture the richness of personal experience that griots are able to convey.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

5A Student Who Makes African Emojis

African Emojis

A student from the Ivory Coast is bringing African culture to the world of emojis. Designing symbols that reference the beauty of everyday life, his emojis have been a huge hit and are introducing the world to the variety and richness of the African experience.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

6Condé Nast’s Gold List of Africa’s Favourite Hotels and Resorts

Condé Nast's Gold List

Singita Sabora, in Tanzania’s Grumeti Game Reserve, was made for those who want to go on safari, but would never dream of setting up their own tent—or, for that matter, opening their own beer. For a serious reset, hit Beldi Country Club, where the roomy spa has handcrafted chandeliers and bronze sconces, plus views over the long reflective pool. Twenty-six years on, Ellerman House is still everybody’s fantasy bolthole in Cape Town: minutes from the best beaches and the Table Mountain cableway, but close enough to the city and its dynamic food, art, and design scene. Rwanda’s Wilderness Safaris’ Bisate Lodge is arranged like giant birds’ nests around the natural amphitheater of an eroded volcanic cone, its six thatched pods are inspired by the former royal palace in the southern city of Nyanza. 

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

7Sports Travel in Africa

Sports Travel in Africa

South Africa’s oldest rugby stadium and scene of New Zealand’s demolition of England in 1995, Newlands is one of the best places in the world to watch rugby union. Hungry locals tend to have a traditional braai (barbecue) before the game gets underway, sinking more than a few local lagers once the match is finished. It’d be rude not to get involved.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

8An African Island You Need to Visit

African Island

It’s one of the most popular parts of South Africa for visitors both local and international. Stretching some 200km, a Garden Route road trip takes in national parks, dense forests, placid lakes and some outrageously beautiful beaches.

SOURCE: IOL TRAVEL

9Lusaka’s Old Hotel Gets a Modern Twist

Southern Sun Ridgeway Lusaka

Southern Sun Ridgeway Lusaka, located in Lusaka, Zambia, has completed a long-awaited refurbishment to the value of over $7-million. The newly-unveiled rooms and public areas bring a fresh, contemporary design to one of Zambia’s oldest hotels, first opened in 1953. Inspiration for the refurbished rooms focused on the rich copper and gemstone resources of the southern African country, with the rich colours of emeralds, amethyst, aquamarine, tourmaline, garnet and rose quartz informing the hotel’s new colour palette. The country’s heritage is further reflected through the distinct pattern carpets, and the natural wonders of Zambia are highlighted through the wall art featuring magnificent indigenous trees.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

10Flying to Cape Town from New York Just Got Easier

Flying to Cape Town

The United Airlines service is the only direct flight to the Americas, including North and South America, from Cape Town. The non-stop, 12,600km flight across the Atlantic Ocean will take about 14.5 hours, and will run three times a week.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

SG Editor
Thanks for reading and for your interest in South Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between iAfrica’s editorial team and partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in sharing stories to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email i-news@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

