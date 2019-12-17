Africa Top10 News

1A Murderous Plot against Zimbabwe’s General
The wife of
Zimbabwe’s vice-president, Constantino Chiwenga, has been accused of attempting
to kill him by disconnecting his life support while he was undergoing treatment
in hospital this year. Marry Chiwenga, née Mubaiwa, was arrested at the weekend
and appeared at Harare’s magistrates court on Monday where she was remanded in
custody. She is accused of illegally transferring almost US$1m overseas to
purchase luxury cars and property, and faces additional charges of attempted
murder. Constantino Chiwenga, who played a leading role in ousting Robert
Mugabe in a military takeover in 2017, has a serious disease of the oesophagus,
which has made eating difficult and has required months of hospital treatment.
SOURCE: BBC
2On the Frontlines of Africa’s Drought
Torrents of water once thundered over the precipice at Victoria
Falls, on the border of Zimbabwe and Zambia, shrouding the area in mist. The
parched waterfall is perhaps the most visible effect of the drought that is
hammering this region. But it is not the most devastating. The World Food
Program says that more than 7 million people in Zimbabwe alone are going
hungry, with a further 45 million people across southern Africa at risk. “At
the current rate, with greenhouse gas concentrations continuing to increase in
the atmosphere, the southern African region five decades from now will be
unrecognizable compared to the region we are living in today,” says noted
climate expert Francois Engelbrecht, a scientist at the Global Change Institute
at the University of the Witwatersrand and lead author on the IPCC climate
reports.
SOURCE: CNN
3Senegal’s Unregulated Quranic Schools
Senegal is failing to prevent the abuse of thousands of students
at the West African country’s Quranic schools, says Human Rights Watch, despite
government promises to stop the exploitation. The rights group analyzed
the Senegalese government’s efforts to address abuses over the last two years
and found them to be insufficient and ineffective. The report titled “Senegal:
Failure to End Abuses in Quranic Schools,” says students at some schools who
refuse to beg are subject to harsh, physical punishments and often suffer from
malnutrition and untreated illness. Human Rights Watch found that some children
have even died from neglect. The number of teachers arrested for abuse has
increased in recent years, but according to Human Rights Watch’s Lauren
Seibert, charges are often dropped due to the social influence of Koranic
teachers.
SOURCE: VOA
4Guinea Protesters Vow Not to Stop
For months hundreds of thousands of Guineans have taken to the
streets for weekly protests against the prospect of Condé running for a third
term. They chant the Susu phrase for “this will not happen”, the slogan of the
protest movement, and burn car tyres. Many wear red T-shirts, armbands, hats
and bandanas – the colour of the opposition coalition Front National Pour La
Défense De La Constitution (FNDC). Military and paramilitary forces have
responded with live rounds and arrests. At least 20 civilians have been killed
in the unrest to date, plus one gendarme. Ten opposition leaders jailed in
October for organising mass rallies were temporarily freed earlier this month.
On 5 December their case was referred to the constitutional court, prompting
cries of joy in the Conakry courtroom.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
5Condé Nast’s Gold List of Africa’s Favourite Hotels and Resorts
Singita Sabora, in Tanzania’s Grumeti Game Reserve, was made for
those who want to go on safari, but would never dream of setting up their own
tent—or, for that matter, opening their own beer. For a serious reset, hit
Beldi Country Club, where the roomy spa has handcrafted chandeliers and bronze
sconces, plus views over the long reflective pool. Twenty-six years on,
Ellerman House is still everybody’s fantasy bolthole in Cape Town: minutes from
the best beaches and the Table Mountain cableway, but close enough to the city
and its dynamic food, art, and design scene. Rwanda’s Wilderness Safaris’
Bisate Lodge is arranged like giant birds’ nests around the natural
amphitheater of an eroded volcanic cone, its six thatched pods are inspired by
the former royal palace in the southern city of Nyanza.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
6Can Burundi Afford a New City?
Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza announced in late 2018 that
he would make Gitega the country’s new political capital. The move became
official in early 2019 and will take at least three years before it is
complete. But some critics are wondering, in the face of next year’s general
elections, whether the relocation is political. Bujumbura, the old capital, is
an opposition base. Others say Burundi cannot afford the relocation cost.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
7New Ways Africans Are Splurging On Their Physical And Mental Health
You don’t need to visit every country in Africa to realise how
many Africans are spending good money to stay in their best health. All it
takes is a quick scroll through social media, and you’ll see the magnitude of
the growing health-oriented culture sweeping across the continent. As more
Africans become increasingly discerning about what they put in their mouths,
healthy eating is turning into a lifestyle for those who can afford the price
tag it comes with. The health and fitness industry is among the most profitable
industries in Africa. Consider the latest report by The Economist that gym
companies in South Africa rake in more than US $900 million in revenue every year.
The Africa Yoga Project, an initiative launched in 2007 to empower the youth,
has grown into a continental phenomenon reaching out to various communities and
teaching people about the benefits of the ancient tradition that dates back
5,000 years.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
8Tech Hacks to Counter Assault in Uganda
Sexual and gender-based violence remains a critical
issue in Uganda. According to a UNHCR protection 2019 report, physical assault
(32%) and rape (25%) are the two most prevalent forms of such violence in the
country. Entrepreneur Emmanuel Kateregga wants to bring down those numbers and
believes his new Safepal app will help accomplish that by making it easier for
victims to report attacks. “Safepal was birthed in the UNFPA Uganda Hackathon
in partnership with Future Hunt in 2015, Kateregga says. “Over 20 countries
were here in Uganda, we were tasked to identify a key challenge faced by young
people globally and address it with a technological solution. I and my
colleagues identified sexual violence and harassment in communities and
schools.”
SOURCE: CGTN AFRICA
9Luanda’s Corruption Clampdown Yields Results
Angola has recovered more than $5 billion stolen from state coffers so far this year, both at home and from abroad. The money, including $3 billion stolen from the sovereign wealth fund, had been siphoned off by corruption and money-laundering. An anti-corruption drive has accelerated in Africa’s second-biggest oil-exporting country since 2017, when Joao Lourenco became president, ending the nearly 40-year grip on power by Jose Eduardo dos Santos.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
10Here’s Why Everyone Needs a Friend like Miss Nigeria
Nyekachi Douglas didn’t win the Miss World crown over the
weekend but you wouldn’t have known it from her reaction when the winner’s name
was called.Now, Douglas’s ebullient reaction at her friend’s victory has gone
viral with people sharing the clip across social media. Some Twitter users are
just sharing the sweet moment, while others are finding inspiration to find a
friend like Miss Nigeria—or hoping they can be a friend like her.
SOURCE: TIME