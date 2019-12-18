Africa Top10 News

5 Sudan Remains Divided a 100 Days In

In September, the first ministerial cabinet since the removal of the country’s longtime President Omar al-Bashir took its oath amid high hopes and expectations. Wednesday marks 100 days since the swearing-in, and Sudanese people seem to be divided between praising the government for its achievements made so far and critiquing it for not moving fast enough on certain issues. Inflation that has been on the rise even before the government took over continued its climb in the past few weeks. While the value of the Sudanese pound against the dollar officially remained stable at 45 pounds to the dollar, in the parallel black market, it jumped from 62 to 87 pounds to the dollar.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA