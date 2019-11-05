AfriForum To Represent Senzo Meyiwa Family In Bid To Resolve Murder Case

Lobby group AfriForum has appointed Advocate Gerrie Nel to lead its investigation into the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

The former Bafana Bafana captain was murdered in 2014 but no progress had been made in the murder case.

Police have failed to make an arrest, with Police Minister Bheki Cele saying he’d been reassured by the NPA that it was still investigating the case.

AfriForum said that it had met with the Meyiwa family on Monday where they asked the lobby group to investigate Meyiwa’s murder.

CEO Kallie Kriel said that the Meyiwa family needed justice and South Africans deserved a criminal justice system that worked.

“If embarrassing the criminal justice system leads to them upping their game and making sure there is justice for people that die, then this will be worth it.”

Advocate Nel would be leading the investigation, with Advocate Tiger Mamabolo on his team.

“The family has been through a lot. Five years is not child’s play. Let’s take our civic duty and do what is right and see that justice is done.”

Kriel said they were not taking the case over from the police but would work alongside the investigators on this case.

EWN