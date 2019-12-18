Arson Case Being Investigated On The Greyton Fire

A case of malicious ignition – which is the underage equivalent of arson – is being investigated in connection with the Greyton fire.

Overberg authorities have appointed Enviro Wildfire to establish the exact cause of the wildfire.

Eyewitnesses have told authorities that two children went into the nature reserve and set the fire for no apparent reason.

The blaze, which has destroyed several structures, has been active for a week.

Overberg fire chief Reinhard Geldenhuys said that the fire was 80% contained and there was currently no active threat to structures.

“We’ve got two active lines in the mountains above Genadendal that’s one on the western side and towards the eastern side, we have teams on both.”

He said that mop-up operations were underway in the Greyton area. Fire crews were working to ensure that parts of the fire which had been extinguished did not flare up again.

“Around Greyton, there’s a massive mopping-up operation ensuring that everything we put out yesterday remains out and doesn’t flare up again. Our problem is still the two active lines in the mountain and the last seven days has shown that these mountains are so rugged that you don’t just get it contained. It’s difficult to access, it’s dangerous to access.”

