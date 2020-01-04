Assessment Bodies Told To Block Matric Results Of Unaccredited Exam Centres

Umalusi has directed assessment bodies to block matric results of exam centres that were not accredited and where students were allegedly dishonest.

The quality assurance body has approved the release of the 2019 results for all the five assessing bodies in the country.

Umalusi said the 2019 matric exams had no systemic irregularities like the of leaking papers, but council chair Professor John Volmink said some candidates and centres still have to answer allegations of being dishonest or having no accreditation.

“Block the results of the candidates implicated in the irregularities pending the outcome of further investigation by the DBE and approval by Umalusi.

“Block the results of the unaccredited centres, submit a report to explain how these centres were allowed to administer examinations and motivate why the release of the results of these centres should be approved.

“Address the directives for compliance and improvement and submit an improvement plan to Umalusi by 14 February 2020.”

The council said there were no malpractices that compromise the integrity of the exams on a large scale.