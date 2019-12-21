Workers affiliated to the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) have warned bus company, Autopax they will not report for duty should their bonuses not be paid by Monday.

Despite receiving their salaries on Friday, workers were not paid their 13th cheque.

Last month their wages were delayed by a week due to cash flow problems.

Satawu says the bus company has assured them that worker’s bonuses will be paid by Monday.

The union’s spokesperson Zanele Sabela said, “When we heard that they hadn’t been paid, the general secretary go into action and spoke to the management at Autopax, and he was given assurance that those bonuses will be paid.”

In December 2018, Autopax drivers went on strike over a pay dispute, disrupting operations leaving hundreds of travellers stranded.