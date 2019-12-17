Cabinet Endorses 60 Recommendations Made By Land Reform Panel

Cabinet has endorsed and supported 60 of the recommendations made by the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

The panel made a total of 73 recommendations but not all were accepted.

Departments also had to give input as to how the recommendations would affect them.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu explained: “Through the committee on land reform, all affected departments were asked to study the recommendations and to respond accordingly.”

The various departments will provide a full briefing on the areas that were not approved.

