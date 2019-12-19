Dudu Myeni: Corruption Claims Made By OUTA False, Misleading

By
NT Editor
-
Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.
Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni. Photo by Creamer Media

Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni wants the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) to stop violating her dignity and good name.

This is contained in her court papers filed almost three weeks ago.

Myeni is suing Outa for R8 million after the organisation tweeted that she was responsible for corruption at the embattled airline.

She said the claims made by Outa were false and misleading and wants the court to order the organisation to delete its tweet posted on 3 October and apologise.

She said the tweet, which was seen by Outa’s more than 57,000 followers and retweeted more than 80 times, caused her reputational harm.

Outa’s Stefanie Fick said they were ready to defend themselves in court.

“We feel that a lot that she is asking for is related to the delinquency application and the allegations that are made in our supplementary application,” she said.

Meanwhile, Outa’s case to have Myeni declared a delinquent director would be back in court in January.

EWN

SOURCEEWN
NT Editor
Thanks for reading and for your interest in South Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between iAfrica’s editorial team and partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in sharing stories to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email i-news@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR