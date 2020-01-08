Education System Is Stabilising, Say Experts After 2019 Matric Results

Experts believe the national 2019 matric pass rate is a step in the right direction.

Sarah Gravett, the dean of education at the University of Johannesburg, said the improvement in various provinces including the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo revealed that despite insufficient infrastructure and limited resources, efforts had been made to try and deliver quality education.

Gravett said fundamental subjects, including maths and science, remained a challenge in the curriculum which had been changed several times in the past decade.

“I think the results tell us the system is stabilising. There is still a lot of work to do, particularly in the early years of schooling.”

However, the University of Pretoria’s Chika Sehoole said the CAPS syllabus had proven to be a positive sign of transformation in the education system.

“We are not only talking about that learners are achieving good marks for maths and science, but learners who do well in all subjects, including sign language. I think we’re going in the right direction as a country.”

EWN