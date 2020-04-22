AME Trade Ltd, in partnership with the National Hydrocarbons Company of Mozambique, ENH, and the Ministry of Mineral Resources & Energy brings you the 7th Edition of the Mozambique Mining, Oil & Gas and Energy Conference and Exhibition (MMEC 2020).

MMEC 2020 will take place from 22nd – 23rd April 2020 at the Joaquim Chissano Conference Centre, Maputo. MMEC 2020 will continue to showcase and explore developments in Mozambique’s thriving Oil & Gas, Mining and Energy sectors and to also focus attention on the potential opportunities, lessons learned by key investors and the creation of new business partnerships.

MMEC is guaranteed to present over 60 industry experts and key stakeholders whilst providing the platform to access investable projects in Mozambique. There will be in-depth discussions held about the importance of the oil and gas industry contributing to a sustainable future for Mozambique.

For more information visit: MMEC 2020 website