Fikile Mbalula: So Far 589 People Killed On SA’s Roads This Festive Season

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that 589 people had already been killed on South Africa’s roads this festive season.

He said that authorities had recorded 489 fatal crashes since the start of the holiday period.

The minister made the announcement during his visit to the Beitbridge border post on Monday which is considered one of the busiest commercial borders in the country.

“These crashes have resulted in 589 people dying on our roads so far compared to 839 last year. This represents a significant 30% reduction followed by passengers at 34%, drivers at 26% and site at 1%.”

EWN