Fikile Mbalula: So Far 589 People Killed On SA’s Roads This Festive Season

By
NT Editor
-
Fikile Mbalula reports 589 people killed on roads this Festive Season
The scene of an accident near Potchefstroom on 21 December 2019. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that 589 people had already been killed on South Africa’s roads this festive season.

He said that authorities had recorded 489 fatal crashes since the start of the holiday period.

The minister made the announcement during his visit to the Beitbridge border post on Monday which is considered one of the busiest commercial borders in the country.

“These crashes have resulted in 589 people dying on our roads so far compared to 839 last year. This represents a significant 30% reduction followed by passengers at 34%, drivers at 26% and site at 1%.”

EWN

SOURCEEWN
NT Editor
Thanks for reading and for your interest in South Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between iAfrica’s editorial team and partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in sharing stories to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email i-news@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR