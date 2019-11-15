Foreign Nationals Resist Police Removal From UN Refugee Agency In Pretoria, Cape Town

Scuffles have again broken out between refugees and police at the UN Refugee Agency in Pretoria and at a Cape Town church.

The Human Rights Commission’s Chris Nissen has told EWN, there has been a scuffle inside a church where hundreds of refugees have been living in Cape Town.

The foreigners took refuge at the Methodist chapel off Greenmarket Square a few weeks ago after police removed them from outside the UN Refugee Agency’s offices nearby.

They had camped there for weeks, demanding the UN helps them relocate to their home countries due to xenophobia in South Africa.

Amateur video footage showed the reverend addressing the crowd inside the church.

His microphone was then taken and he was forced off the stage.

A scuffle then ensued.

It’s understood the refugees had been told to leave the church.

The situation remains tense and volatile.

In Pretoria, police were also forcefully removing refugees camping outside the UN Refugee Agency.

Men and women with babies on their backs were refusing to go, but police officers were pulling them away from the premises.

