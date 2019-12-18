HPCSA Suspends Surgeon Peter Beale Over Culpable Homicide Matter

Embattled paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale has been suspended by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Beale is facing charges of culpable homicide after 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed died following a routine surgery. Sayed’s lung collapsed and he died in the intensive care unit at Netcare Park Lane Clinic in October.

Beale’s co-accused anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi could face the same fate.

HPCSA president Kgosi Letlape: “The investigators feel that a suspension might be warranted pending the conclusion of the matter. You have a suspension hearing and that hearing will be a hearing that is a committee appointed by council.”

Earlier this week, Beale and Munshi were granted bail after appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court. They had handed themselves over to police on Monday morning after a warrant of arrest was issued for them.

Both doctors were suspended from Netcare’s facilities, pending an investigation into the boy’s death.

EWN