Johannesburg Metro Police Warns Motorists To Be Cautious After Section Of M1 South Bridge Collapses

By
NT Editor
-
The collapsed part of the structure of the M1 South bridge near the Booysens off-ramp in Johannesburg on 25 December 2019.
The collapsed part of the structure of the M1 South bridge near the Booysens off-ramp in Johannesburg on 25 December 2019. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Thursday warned motorists travelling on the M1 south to approach with caution after a pavement structure dislodged on that road.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that after receiving complaints that a part of the embankment on the M1 on-ramp had dislodged, Joburg Roads Agency staff assessed the scene and decided the road would remain open for use.

The side of the road was, however, cordoned-off so that repairs could be done.

“We want to warn and urge motorists to proceed with caution when travelling under that bridge. Traffic is flowing and JMPD officers will continue to patrol that area,” Fihla said.

EWN

SOURCEEWN
NT Editor
Thanks for reading and for your interest in South Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between iAfrica’s editorial team and partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in sharing stories to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email i-news@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR