Johannesburg Road Agency To Assess Damage To M1 South Bridge After Part Collapses

The collapsed part of the structure of the M1 South bridge near the Booysens off-ramp in Johannesburg on 25 December 2019. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter

The Johannesburg Road Agency will assess the extent of the damage caused by a part of the M1 South bridge that caused the bridge to be compromised.

Part of the M1 South bridge at the Booysens off-ramp in Johannesburg collapsed on Wednesday but didn’t affect traffic.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that the JRA would determine whether parts of the bridge needed to be closed or not.

“We have a pipe that’s broken under the M1 but it’s not affecting traffic on top. We’re waiting on JRA to assess how damaged that structure is and they’ll be able to tell us if parts of the freeway need to be closed or not.”

