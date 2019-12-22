The community of Lavender Hill has been left reeling following the murder of a 5-year-old boy who was shot dead on Saturday.

A 22-year-old man was wounded in the same shooting.

The boy was shot right outside the kitchen door of his family’s Drury Court home in Lavender Hill.

The Steenberg Community Policing Forum’s Gavin Walbraght said, “The information I have at my disposal is that these guys came into the yard and started shooting. The community is very upset about it. This is something that should be condemned in the strongest terms.”

Walbraght says this brings the number of children shot and killed in Lavender Hill over the past few weeks to three.

A fourth child was shot and wounded.

He’s appealed to community members to come forward with information to ensure the gunmen are put behind bars.

LITTLE LIVES LOST TO THE CAPE’S GANG VIOLENCE

In August, Nathlia Pienaar, aged six, was killed when she was caught in gang crossfire.

Gunmen appeared to be targeting a man last Saturday morning. However, one of their bullets struck the child while she was doing what any child would normally be doing, playing outside her home.

Relatives found the child lying in the street and immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Four people were arrested for Pienaar’s murder.

In July, three children were shot and wounded during a gang fight in Manenberg.