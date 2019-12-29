Liquor Won’t Be Sold 24 Hours A Day For ANC’s Celebrations

The Northern Cape government has bowed to pressure from the African National Congress Women’s League and revoked a decision to allow liquor stores to remain open 24 hours a day during the ANC’s 8 January celebrations.

The MEC for Finance Maruping Lekwene gazetted extended operating hours in the Sol Plaatjie Municipality from the 9 to 11 January.

The women’s league did not take kindly to this, accusing the province of reducing the celebrations to a drinking spree.

Lekwene has now reversed that decision.

“We’re taking note of it. As a province, we’re have heeded the call from national leadership.”

