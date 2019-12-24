Mamelodi Residents Affected By Floods To Spend Christmas In Shelters

Residents affected by the recent floods in Mamelodi will have to spend the Christmas holidays in disaster relief centers.

This comes after the Gauteng government met with residents of Eerste Fabriek informal settlement on Monday to outline a series of disaster relief intervention plans.

Residents were forced to find shelter at numerous disaster relief centres; the largest being the Mamelodi Baptist Church after torrential rains destroyed at least 700 homes.

Earlier in the month, Premier David Makhura promised displaced residents that they would be relocated before Christmas.

However, provincial government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said residents would be placed on new land in the new year.

Meanwhile, organisations including Not in my Name will be providing donations and aid during the giving season.

Its secretary general Themba Masango said: “Members in Tshwane have really opened their hearts; they’ve come through in their numbers and many other organisations too. I really hope the powers that be will come with a plan that is sustainable.”

EWN