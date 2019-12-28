Masiphumelele Residents To Rebuild

The City of Cape Town is taking care of Masiphumelele residents who lost their homes in a Christmas Day fire.

The blaze destroyed their homes and three people died following the incident.

The city’s mayco member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, visited the affected families on Friday to take them starter kits to rebuild their lives.

“We normally distribute corrugated iron, doors and windows. We’re also delivering food on a daily basis. We’re waiting for them to get blankets and other items.”

The city has distributed close to 500 such starter kits since the beginning of December.

There have been over 150 informal settlement fires this month, leaving hundreds homeless.