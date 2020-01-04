Mossel Bay Municipality Sends Water Tanks

Residents in a rural town near Mossel Bay are collecting water from tanks as their taps have run dry.

The Mossel Bay Municipality was forced to turn off the reservoir which serves the Herbertsdale community.

The town’s main water supply, the Gouritsriver, has been dry for quite some time.

Municipal spokesperson Nickey le Roux said the town is entirely dependent on rainwater and boreholes for drinking water.

“With a river that has run dry quite some time ago and one borehole that has since run dry, Mossel Bay Municipality has been carting water to Herbertdale for some time.”

Le Roux said another borehole will be sunk soon.