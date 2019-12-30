New Law Sees Paid Parental Leave For South African Dads

By
NT Editor
-
parental leave

It’s official: from Wednesday, parents will be entitled to take 10 days of parental leave once a calendar year.

This after amendments to the Unemployment Insurance and the Basic Conditions Employment acts were promulgated, becoming law.

For years, South African fathers of newborn children and mothers of children born through surrogacy have pleaded for the signing of the law and it has now been done.

Trade union federation Cosatu has welcomed the enactment of the law, saying workers hard-fought struggles have led to this achievement.

The organisation further encouraged all eligible parents to exercise this progressive right.

The only reason the law will not apply to new mothers is that they are already entitled to paid maternity leave.

South African women have the right to four months of maternity leave, with remuneration provisions covered by the UIF.

EWN

SOURCEEWN
NT Editor
Thanks for reading and for your interest in South Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between iAfrica’s editorial team and partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in sharing stories to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email i-news@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR