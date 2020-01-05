Lesotho’s consular general to Johannesburg, Majoro Mohapi, said he sees no need for the kingdom to maintain its presence in South Africa because, with no resources, it serves no purpose.

The chief diplomat told Eyewitness News that his office is failing to pay for expenses and he had to illegally reconnect his electricity when it was disconnected for non-payment.

He also said his other colleagues buy alcohol from duty-free stores and sell it in South Africa and in Lesotho to cover their expenses.

Mohapi admits many Lesotho diplomats are appointed purely for political loyalty, but he denies that his decision to spill the beans is to undermine his government.

“We have to speak out so that people we are serving shouldn’t say we don’t want to serve them. They should know the reality and know that we are willing to help them.”

Mohapi said his staff are now idle and the mission is no longer serving its purpose.

“It’s degrading our mission, it is defeating the purpose of us being here. It is an insult to send someone and deprive them resources.”

He added his office is unable to educate Basotho on living in South Africa or to respond to calls for assistance and that some of his juniors blatantly disobey orders and refuse to submit reports.