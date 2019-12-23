NSRI Warns Of Increased Shark Activity At Oyster Bay

By
NG Editor
-
NSRI
FILE: A red flag, indicating a high alert for sharks, at a beach. Picture: EWN

CAPE TOWN – The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a warning to the public about increased shark activity between the Tsitsikamma and St Francis Bay areas.

A whale carcass, which washed ashore at Oyster Bay, was attracting the sharks.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon: “We are appealing to the public in that area, particularly bathers and paddlers, to be cautious. Attempts have been made to drag the whale carcass out to deep-sea but those attempts were not successful.”

The Kouga Municipality was making arrangements to have the whale carcass removed.

EWN

NG Editor
Thanks for reading and for your interest in South Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between iAfrica’s editorial team and partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in sharing stories to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email i-news@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR