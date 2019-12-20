Parliament’s Cogta Committee Wants Initiation Deaths Investigated

Parliament’s Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) is calling for an investigation into initiation deaths.

This after more than twenty boys in the Eastern Cape have died since the start of the summer initiation season.

Many have died due to dehydration and the committee now wants the National House of Traditional Leaders to investigate the deaths.

The death toll at initiation schools in the Eastern Cape continues to climb.

Cogta in the province on Thursday confirmed the deaths of 23 boys who died while undergoing the rite of passage.

The portfolio committee’s Faith Muthambi now wants an investigation by the National House of Traditional Leaders and for them to find ways to curb the deaths.

“We want to urge the National House of Traditional Leaders to come up with more solutions on how to cope with this changing climate and ensure there is not a single life lost in the future.”

She said it was time for Parliament to intervene as this was a time families should be celebrating and not mourning.

“This is heartbreaking. People are supposed to be celebrating this festive season and now you find families busy preparing for funerals.”

The committee has invited the Congress of the Traditional Leaders of SA to Parliament in the new year to map the way forward.

EWN