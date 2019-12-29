Petrol Price Drop Announced For New Year

The petrol price (95 ULP and LRP) is going down by 14 cents a litre on 1 January 2020.

However, the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin are set to rise. Motorists will have to pay 9 cents more per litre for diesel and illuminating paraffin will increase by 5 cents per litre.

The Energy Department made the announcement on Saturday. Fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis. They’re informed by current international and local factors.

The department said changes to the fuel price was due to an increase in the Brent Crude oil price and that the rand appreciated, on average, against the US Dollar.

