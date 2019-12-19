Pick n Pay Partners With Mara Phones To Stock The Local Smartphone

Pick n Pay has announced it will stock the new Mara X smartphone – a first-of-its-kind in Africa.

The smartphone is locally made in South Africa and Rwanda, and is a high-quality, yet affordable, smartphone for first-time users.

“As a business, we have for many years supported and partnered with local suppliers to help them grow their business through our stores. We are proud to be a retail partner and make the Mara smartphone available to our customers.

“This is a great local business success story, with the potential to help unlock growth in our country as the company grows. Through access to an affordable smartphone, we also have the opportunity to improve digital inclusion,” says Richard van Rensburg, CIO at Pick n Pay

The Mara X phone is now available in 35 stores across the country for R2 499,00. “We wanted to offer our customers a great launch price to make the smartphone even more affordable,” says van Rensburg.

