Police Seize Explosives In Raids On Illegal Mines In Benoni

illegal mines
FILE: Mining equipment confiscated by the police from illegal miners. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

JOHANNESBURG – Police have raided illegal mining operations at Benoni following the killing of seven miners last month.

Their bodies were found at the Putfontein off-ramp on the N12.

Thirteen undocumented foreigners were taken in for verification and goods seized.

Police also confiscasted commercial explosives.

Spokesperson Mathapelo Peters: “Members of the SAP bomb disposal unit from Germiston, who were part of the unit, had to urgently defuse some of the explosives which they found were primed and ready to be initiated.”

