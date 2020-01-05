Just five days into 2020 load shedding has made an unwelcome return and – naturally – people are not happy.

Eskom announced on Saturday night that it would implement load shedding from 10pm to 8am on Sunday morning.

That has now been extended and load shedding will stick around until 5am on Monday morning – that’s if Eskom doesn’t announce another extension.

South Africans have taken to social media to express their unhappiness at the situation, with some pinning the blame on President Cyril Ramaphosa, especially since he had announced back in December that there should be no load shedding until mid-January and had cancelled leave for Eskom managers and execs.

Sunday’s power outage was caused by a constrained system and broken conveyor belt at the Medupi power station, introducing the first round of load shedding for the year.

Eskom said although the conveyor belt at Medupi had been repaired, it would have to continue load shedding until Monday morning due to a loss of additional units which depleted its diesel and pump storage levels which will need to be restored.