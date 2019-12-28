Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy has instructed South African National Parks (SANParks) to suspend the rangers involved in an altercation with pro-cyclist Nicholas Dlamini.

A video of a brawl between Dlamini and Table Mountain rangers went viral on social media.

An initial investigation of the incident suggests the incident left him with a broken arm. The report alleges that Dlamini failed to pay an entrance fee after entering one of the gates in the area.

Minister Creecy visited him hospital on Friday and has called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

“I have also instructed the chairperson and senior managers of SANParks to suspend the officers who were involved in this incident and to launch an independent investigation so that we can get all the facts and take any remedial steps needed.”

OUTRAGE

SANParks is investigating the rangers who allegedly roughed up one of the nation’s most promising cyclists.

Reaction to the incident was swift and outraged, with Creecy calling for the immediate suspension of the park rangers and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde demanding answers.

“I am really, really angry. I saw the video of how he was treated as a citizen and you don’t treat people like that.”

Dlamini had been out on a training ride ahead of a hugely promising 2020 season.