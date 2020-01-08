SA’s Top Matriculant To Focus On Molecular Biology And Biotechnology

JOHANNESBURG – Madeleine Dipenaar from the Northern Cape is the top-performing pupil of 2019.

The young South African woman has already been to the US space agency Nasa in Houston Texas where she met astronauts testing travel to Mars.

Dipenaar is the second of three girls in her home. She said she had been top of her class since grade 8 but she never expected to top the whole country.

“I was shocked when I got the call. I thought I could be top 10 provincially but not nationally.”

Madeleine was one of two students from South Africa who visited Nasa in 2018 to study a project about human travel to Mars.

Her interest is in biology.

“I’m going to study molecular biology and biotechnology.”

Madeleine said that she had yet to decide what to do with the qualifications she would acquire.

