Section 27 Hopes SCA’s Michael Komape Ruling Brings Family Closure

Civil rights group Section 27 said it hoped that Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling in the Michael Komape case would bring his family some semblance of closure.

Five-year-old Komape fell into a pit toilet at the Mahlodumela Primary School in Limpopo in 2014.

Section 27 took the Education Department to court on behalf of the Komape family, seeking R3 million from the state.

The court today ruled that the family be awarded R1.4 million.

Section 27’s Boitumelo Masipa said that the court ruling was a victory for the Komape family as damages for both emotional shock and grief had been dismissed by the Polokwane High Court last year.

“The civil case was launched in the Polokwane High Court in 2015. This has subsequently been going on for five years and has proved to be a deeply emotional and difficult time for the Komape family.”

She said they would be meeting with the Komape family.

“Section 27 hopes that this ruling will bring some semblance of closure for the family and restore their dignity for the manner in which Michael died.”

In addition to the R1.4 million, the state is also required to pay for future medical expenses for the Komape family.

