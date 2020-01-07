Stevens Mokgalapa’s Future As Tshwane Mayor Unsure After DA Concludes Investigation

The Democratic Alliance (DA) looks set to take a decision on embattled Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa within two weeks.

He was placed on special leave after a recording emerged of himself and former Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

In a briefing at its head offices in Bruma on Monday, the DA said that its Federal Legal Commission had concluded its investigation.

The embattled mayor’s future continues to hang in the balance with the party’s federal executive committee expected to give recommendations from its investigations in two weeks.

Gauteng DA leader John Moodey said: “He is still the mayor of Tshwane. If you ask the question is he still on leave, then yes. It’s leave that he applied for because ethically he believed that he had to remove himself from the situation.”

Moodey said that the city’s ethics committee was also investigating the matter.

“The matter was also reported by the Speaker, so we have a policy in the DA that when you have two parallel situations we allow the matter to be resolved internally.”

The DA has faced several problems over the past year, including losing power in Johannesburg.

