Suspects To Meghan Cremer Murder To Apply For Bail

Three men accused of the murder of 30-year-old Meghan Cremer are expected to apply for bail on Wednesday.

Police arrested the men shortly after Cremer’s body was found at a sand mine in Philippi in August.

Earlier this year, Shiraaz Jaftha, Jeremy Sias, and Charles Daniels abandoned their bail bids in the Athlone Magistrates Court.

But the three men had since changed their minds and opted to apply to be released on bail until their next court appearance at the end of January next year.

In connection with Cremer’s death, Sias faces charges of murder, armed robbery, defeating the ends of justice and theft of a motor vehicle.

Daniels and Jaftha face charges of vehicle theft and defeating the ends of justice.

They all have pending cases against them and have been convicted of crimes in the past.

