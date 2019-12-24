The Chains Have Fallen: Kanya Cekeshe Is Free

By
SG Editor
-
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 14 October 2019.
Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 14 October 2019. Picture: Gallo Images

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe has been released from prison on Tuesday morning.

Cekeshe was one of the inmates whose sentence was reduced by 12 months after President Cyril Ramaphosa granted remissions to thousands of prisoners on Reconciliation Day.

The student activist has been behind bars since December 2017, serving an eight-year sentence for damage to property and public violence during the Fees Must Fall protests in 2016.

Cekeshe left the Leeuwkop Correctional Services in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, merely a day after AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo was released.

EWN

SG Editor
Thanks for reading and for your interest in South Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between iAfrica’s editorial team and partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in sharing stories to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email i-news@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR