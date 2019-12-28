Theft Of SANDF Weapons An Assault On The Nation – Parliament

The chair of Parliament’s Defence Portfolio Committee has described a theft of arms from the Lyttleton Tek armoury as an assault on the nation.

A number of R4 rifles were stolen from the armoury in what the SANDF has indicated was an inside job.

It’s not the first time arms have been stolen from military bases. In 2015, it happened at Tempe in the Free State. In 2017, arms were stolen from the Simonstown naval base and 9 South African Infantry Battalion Base in Khayelitsha.

Defence portfolio chair Cyril Xaba said: “We are extremely worried about the situation at our bases. They said many times that we must improve security measures and now this has happened again.”

The 12 soldiers charged in connection with the theft of arms at Lyttleton Tek have been denied bail.

They appeared in a military court in Pretoria on Friday on charges of theft, negligent loss of weapons and housebreaking.