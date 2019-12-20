Train On Fire At Prasa Braamfontein Depot, No Injuries Reported

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Friday confirmed that a train was on fire at its depot in Braamfontein.

It was unclear what caused the blaze and how many carriages were affected.

No passengers were in the locomotive and it’s understood no one has been injured.

Prasa spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said: “We don’t know how many coaches at this stage, but I can confirm we have a train on fire and it was not a train that was carrying commuters. We are currently trying to establish the extent of the fire and the damage caused.”

EWN