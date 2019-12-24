Two Suspects Arrested In Connection With Lavender Hill Boy (5) Murder

According to the Urban Safety in SA report the murder rate in Cape Town is the highest and Tshwane the lowest of all metros in South Africa.

The Anti-Gang Unit has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a five-year-old boy in Lavender Hill.

Valentino Grootetjie was shot and killed in Dury Court, in his backyard on Saturday.

The Police’s Novela Potelwa said: “The detectives had been working around the clock in search of the perpetrators of the act and on Monday, they apprehended two suspects – aged 24 and 29 – in connection with the murder.”

Potelwa said two suspects were believed to be linked to a series of other cases.

A 22-year-old was also seriously wounded in the shooting. He was taken to hospital for medical assistance.

