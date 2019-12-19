WPCA Council Calls On Cricket South Africa Board To Resign Immediately

Cricket South Africa President Chris Nenzani (right).
The Western Province Cricket Association’s Council has called on the remaining directors of Cricket South Africa to resign immediately.

The call was made after a special meeting of council on Wednesday at Newlands Cricket Stadium.

In a statement released on Thursday, the council said that an alternative to the board resigning would be for the CSA President (chair of the CSA board) Chris Nenzani, and the vice president (deputy chair of CSA board) Beresford Williams, to resign with immediate effect.

The resolution was passed unanimously, with one abstention.

The council said it was “prompted by issues of serious concern, shared publicly by three leading national cricket sponsors, the South African Cricketers’ Association and a growing number of provinces, including Gauteng Cricket Board and Kwa-Zulu Natal Cricket Union.

“Western Province notes that other provinces have also been conducting grassroots engagements with their member clubs to discuss the current crisis in Cricket South Africa,” the association said.

The issues raised by the council include board vacancies and resignations; the state of sponsorship; the on-going deadlock between SACA and CSA; the continued suspension of senior executives on full pay and the financial outlook for cricket given current / projected future losses.

“The undoubted reputational damage suffered by Cricket South Africa as a result of the current turmoil requires the situation to be addressed immediately,” the statement added.

