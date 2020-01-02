Yvonne Chaka Chaka Thanks South Africans For Concern Over Uganda Incident

South African music legend Yvonne Chaka Chaka said that she was never in danger while she was in Uganda.

Chaka Chaka has refuted claims by the Ugandan police that she was deported from the country because she had the wrong visa.

The 54-year-old singer posted a video on Twitter, telling South Africans that she was fine and left the country on her own.

There’s still confusion about the matter as the police have not withdrawn their statement.

Chaka Chaka said that the whole thing had been blown out of proportion.

“I want to assure all South Africans, thank you to all the ministers who phone me to check on me to see if I was fine, all the people who have been tweeting over my safety. I’m not in any danger, I’m actually very, very fine. It was a decision that I took to say that I will not be appearing at Enkuuka and I decided that wanted to come back home.”

Happy New Year all is well. pic.twitter.com/GjbnXfO8lp — Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) December 31, 2019

